Memorial seedlings available in Dierks for those lost to COVID-19

As announced by Governor Hutchinson, the State of Arkansas through the Arkansas Department of Agriculture is donating 10,000 oak tree seedlings to families to honor those lost due to COVID-19.

“Our deepest sympathy is extended to the Arkansas families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “We are deeply honored to provide a remembrance to these families on behalf of the State of Arkansas.”

The seedlings will be available in Howard County through March 24 at:

Arkansas Department of Agriculture

Forestry Division, District # 2

106 North Main Street, Dierks

(870) 828-0859

Families are asked to call to arrange a time to pick up the seedlings.

Forestry Division office locations will be taking calls and assisting individuals with seedling pick up Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

