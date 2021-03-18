Two VFD benefit events set for April

Bingen VFD

The annual Bingen Volunteer Fire Department benefit fish fry will be a moveable feast this year, due to covid restrictions.

The fund-raiser will be a drive-through with to go plates only on Saturday, April 17.

Meals are for a $10 minimum donation. Serving will be at the fire station beginning at 5:30 p.m.

In addition to fish and trimmings, there will be a raffle for guns, $500 cash and other prizes.

The station is located at 503 Hempstead County Road 27N. The public is invited.

County Line, Yancey VFDs

The annual spring barbecue fundraiser for County Line and Yancey Volunteer Fire Departments will be Tuesday, April 13.

The event will be at the Mennonite School off Hwy. 355 north of Mineral Springs.

For more information contact Lavon Hostetler at 451-3757, or countylinefire@mypeople.net.

