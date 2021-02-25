The Cecil ‘Birddog’ Harris Memorial Early Files

123 years ago: March 1898

Lots of boys say they cannot stand the confinement of the classroom, but they can stand and loaf around a billiard hall every day.

Two returning Klondikers having $160,000 between them were found frozen to death on the trail near Tagish. The Canadian Mountie police was led to them by the howling of a dog.

(Adv.) Dr. Hugh Blake Williams’ practice limited to diseases of eye, ear nose and throat. Office with Dr. J.S. Corn, Nashville, Arkansas

88 years ago: April 1933

Principal Norman L. Jones of Corinth School Saturday announced that school would close for the term Friday of this week and that the closing exercise will be held at the school that night.

There is no admission charge and the public is cordially invited to attend.

Lucille Woods, member of the Nashville Senior 4-H Club reports that her 12 hens laid 252 eggs during March. This is a production of 21 eggs per hen. The hens are Barred Rocks.

Manager Reuben Reed and employees of West Department Store in Nashville dressed for Howard County Centennial Celebration August 1973

70 years ago: March 1951

A man from Nathan was in Nashville Saturday and devoted two hours buying his wife’s new spring outfit – a rake, a hoe and eight packages of garden seeds.

Henderson State Teachers College, Arkadelphia, students spending the weekend in Nashville were Kenneth Moody, Francis Carolyn Norwood, Jimmy McConnell, Joe Lee Goodrum, Bobby Lee Smith and Sim Ellis.

Truckloads of radishes continue to pour into Nashville Thursday morning as the area’s yearly radish harvest extended into its third week. Bob McClure, wholesale produce agent, said Thursday he expected the harvest to last until the end of next week.

38 years ago: March 1983

The Nashville Saddle Club in conjunction with the South Central Arkansas Horse Show Association will sponsor an Arkansas Razorback State High School Rodeo “Southwest Regional Spring Rodeo” at the 3rd District coliseum in Hope.

A quilt show and demonstration has been scheduled this weekend at the Center Point Community Center.

The event is sponsored by the Center Point Extension Homemakers Club. Admission is $1 per adult; children admitted free.

Mrs. Ray Sain of Nashville reported the theft of a lawn mower from a shed at her residence. She did not know when the mower was taken.

On the same day Harold Griffith of Nashville reported the discovery of the theft of an aluminum fishing boat from behind Futrell Marine, according to the police dispatcher’s log

