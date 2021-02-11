Scrapper signs up to play football at HSU

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Scrapper senior Keyshawn Stewart signed a national letter-of-intent Feb. 3 to play college football at Henderson State University. Stewart is fifth in rushing yards in Scrapper history with 3,152 yards. He averaged 6.6 yards per carry, good for sixth in Scrapper history, and scored 54 touchdowns. Stewart was District 7-4A All-State offensive back and was co-offensive back of the year for the Scrappers.

Coach Mike Volarvich, who was offensive coordinator at HSU before coming to Nashville, said playing college football “takes talent. It takes accountability and a strong work ethic. Keyshawn has always been very accountable. He has a great work ethic. He would be at the field by himself working out. This will carry over to college.”

Volarvich said Stewart “made a positive impact on everyone here” at the signing ceremony in the Nashville High School cafeteria.

On a football team, “There are certain guys with desire and good work ethic,” Volarvich said. “Everybody goes to practice for 1 1/2 to three hours. To truly succeed takes a lot of extra work. It takes working on weekends, watching film, the whole process.”

In keeping with tradition, Volarvich gave Stewart a Scrapper pen to use as he signed with the Reddies. “Once a Scrapper” is inscribed on the case, with “Always a Scrapper” on the pen.

Volarvich said Stewart “probably will start at running back” for Henderson. “It will be fun to watch him play.”

Stewart will join former Scrapper teammates Robert Dunham, Jordan White and Ty Basiliere on the Henderson State roster.

