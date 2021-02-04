Scrapper QB named MVP during Rotary banquet

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Senior Scrapper quarterback Ty Gordon was named the team’s Most Valuable Player Saturday night, Jan. 30, at the conclusion of the Rotary Football Banquet in the Nashville High School cafeteria.

Gordon and a number of other players were recognized during the event, hosted by the Nashville Rotary Club. Chapter president Dr. Andi Reeves-Green made the MVP presentation.

Gordon helped lead the Scrappers to a District 7-4A championship, a 9-3 overall record and the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

He has signed a national letter-of-intent to play baseball at Arkansas State University, Jonesboro.

Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols welcomed the crowd, which was smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. Football players, cheerleaders, homecoming royalty and senior parents were the only ones who were allowed to attend.

Coach Mike Volarvich thanked those who helped during the season. He also introduced the coaching staff who he said “put in a lot of hard work and spent a lot of time away from their families.”

“It was an interesting year,” Volarvich said of the 2020 season. From the time schools nationwide shut down in March until the open-

ing kickoff at Hope, no one was completely sure there would even be a season.”

“We went through the summer not knowing. I can’t commend these players enough. They didn’t know if they’d have a season. They didn’t know the direction it would go. During the summer, it was hot. They worked extremely hard without knowing why they were doing it or if they’d get to play,” Volarvich said.

“That led to some great accomplishments,” including the 9-3 record and appearance in the quarterfinal for the third year in a row. “We’re one of only three teams to go to the quarterfinals three years in a row,” Volarvich said.

The seniors were 30-8 during their high school careers and were 18-3 at Scrapper Stadium, according to Volarvich.

The Scrapper defense allowed only 22 points per game while limiting opponents to 276 yards total offense per game. Defenders recorded 17 takeaways during the season.

Offensively, the Scrappers averaged 39.5 points per game, ninth overall in the state and third in Class 4A.

Volarvich and the other coaches recognized seniors, talked about their players, announced post-season honors and presented awards.

“I appreciate everything these seniors have done. They were seventh graders when I came here. The first person who told me this class would be special was my wife,” who taught at junior high at the time. “I came from 16 years of college coaching. Those seventh graders might as well have been kindergartners,” Volarvich said.

Position coaches continued their praise of the seniors during their presentations.

Award recipients included the following:

Outstanding Linebacker of the Year – Will Pope

Outstanding Defensive Lineman of the Year – LD Hendrix

Outstanding Wide Receiver of the Year – Dontrelle Robinson

Outstanding Offensive Lineman of the Year – Dalton Brown, who has signed with the University of Central Arkansas

Outstanding Offensive Backs of the Year – Ty Gordon and Keyshawn Stewart, who will sign today (Feb. 3) with Henderson State

Offensive Practice Players of the Year – Noel Dunham and Nick Matheny

Defensive Practice Players of the Year – Jerry Hernandez and Garrett Dixon

Permanent Team Captains – Desmond Bailey and Dontrelle Robinson

Most Valuable Player – Ty Gordon





Scrapper cheerleaders led the NHS “Alma Mater” and were introduced during the Rotary Football Banquet Saturday night, Jan. 30, at the high school cafeteria.



