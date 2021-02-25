Obituary: Thelma Alexander Phillips, 87, of Umpire

Thelma Alexander Phillips, age 87, of Umpire, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

She was born on June 3, 1933, in Langley, the daughter of Lawrence Arivett and Mary Lawless Arivett. She was preceded in death by her first husband, the father of her children, R. T. Alexander on May 17, 1993, and her second husband, Randy Phillips on Nov. 19, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Elaina Rose; her parents; three sisters, Dulene Cowart, Glennie Hunter and Vernice Burgess; two brothers, Vernon Arivett and Winnon Arivett; her sister-in-law, Shirley Arivett; five brothers-in-law, Floyd Cowart, Billy Burgess, Johnny Burgess, Jack House and John Cogburn; and two sons-in-law, Rick Huffman and Gerald Webb.

She was a faithful member of Bissell Chapel Church and for over twenty-five years was a dedicated owner and storekeeper with R.T. Grocery in Athens. She enjoyed quilting and was a constant prayer warrior for every member of her family. Thelma was always very independent, was a wonderful listener, would treat everyone fair, and if you ever came to her house, she would have a homecooked meal ready and you were immediately considered a member of the family as soon as you stepped through her door.

Thelma will always be remembered by her family as the “world’s greatest cook,” especially for her chocolate gravy and biscuits. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-and great-great-grandmother, sister and friend, who dearly loved her family with all her heart. Her greatest joy in life was having family get-togethers, and she especially loved playing with all the kids. She is going to be deeply missed, but we all stand strong because of the love she gave and the wonderful lessons she has given us all to hold on to and cherish. Thelma always felt blessed, but it was really our family that was blessed to have had her teaching, guiding and leaving each of us with a legacy of love.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Jeannie and Roger York of Langley; Steve Alexander, Keith Alexander, Ronald and Sandy Alexander, all of Umpire; Brenda Webb of Knoxville, Ark.; Carolyn Huffman and Jeff and Sheryl Alexander, all of Hot Springs; forty grandchildren; forty-two great-grandchildren, with one on the way; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Dorothea House of Dierks and Jeanette and Windel Magar of Hot Springs; two brothers and sisters-in-law, LeeRoy and Dortha Arivett and Hoyt and Helen Arivett, all of Langley; her brothers-in-law, Jewel Lee Hunter, Doyne and June Alexander and Mitchell “Red” Alexander, her sisters-in-law, Ivene Arivett and Jean Cogburn; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends. She is also remembered with love by Diane Alexander, Danette Gocio, Kelly Evans, Kim Alexander and Tammy Alexander.

Services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood with Bro. Joe Isham and Bro. Matt Cook officiating.

Visitation was held Monday, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

Social distancing directives will be in place with 66% occupancy in the funeral home chapel, avoidance of physical contact and all attendees 10 years of age or older must be wearing a face covering at all times. Social distancing should be observed or a face covering worn for the graveside service. If you have tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to anyone positive for COVID-19 or are waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test, you should not attend any services.

Interment was in the Saline Cemetery, near Athens.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

