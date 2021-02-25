Obituary: Rose Diane Deer Cox, 64, of Lockesburg

Rose Diane Deer Cox, 64, of Lockesburg, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born Oct. 11, 1956, in De Queen, the daughter of the late Otto and Mildred Deer. She was a secretary for Dierks school and Weyerhaeuser, and was a member of Greens Chapel Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lloyd “Mickey” Cox and a number of brothers and sisters.

Survivors include: two sons, Jerry Don Brown of Greens Chapel and Jason Brown (Shawna) of Greens Chapel; a daughter, Shana Ray of Greens Chapel; a sister, Glenda Conatser of Nashville; a brother, Ricky Deer of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at the Old New Hope Cemetery with Danny White officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, De Queen.

Visitation was 2-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

