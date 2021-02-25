Obituary: Orville O. Campbell, Jr., 93, of Nashville

Orville O. Campbell, Jr., 93, of Nashville died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Nashville.

He was born June 14, 1927, in Hannibal, Mo., the son of the late Orville Sr. and Hazel A. Campbell.

He was a member of the Nashville Community Church and was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Celeste Campbell; and daughters Sharon Leewright and Cathy Serrato.

Survivors include: two sons, Chuck Campbell of Ft. Worth, Texas, and John Campbell and wife Gloria of Azle, Texas; a daughter, Emily Bedford and husband Tony of Ft. Worth, Texas; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Bingen-Ozan Cemetery in Bingen, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

