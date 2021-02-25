Obituary: Mary Willis Sharp Christopher, 86, of Center Point

Mary Willis Sharp Christopher, 86, of Center Point, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville.

She was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Langley, to the late Clarence and Cora Willis.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, James Sharp, second husband Roy Chambliss and third husband, Earl Christopher. She was also preceded in death by sons Alton and Elton, her daughter, Dorothy, a sister, Gladys, and brothers James, Edward and Norman.

Survivors include: a son, Bobby Sharp and wife, Sally, of Athens; a daughter, Delois Sunden and husband, John, of Hatfield; stepsons; step-sons Jesse Christopher and wife, Jenny, of Texas; Earl Christopher, Jr., and wife, Brenda of Center Point; Mike Christopher and wife, Kim, of Center Point; and Kelly Christopher of Newhope; Robert Chambliss and wife, Barbara, of Texas, Billy Joe Christopher and wife, Linda, of Prescott; step-daughters Anita Mitchell and husband, Terry, of Dierks, Charlsie Packwood and husband, Tommy, of Texas, and Orabell Sullivan of Oklahoma; two brothers, Bill Willis of Smithville, Okla., and Cloyce Willis of Broken Bow; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Bissell Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Daniel Kesterson officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

