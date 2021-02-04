Obituary: Joe Patrick O’Bryant, 74, of Benton

Joe Patrick O’Bryant, age 74 of Benton, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Little Rock. He was born on Jan. 10, 1947, to Mack and Pauline Owens O’Bryant.

Pat was a 1964 graduate of Nashville High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War while serving in the Navy as hospital corpsman. He owned and operated a grocery store in Old Washington for 14 years. He and his wife, Sue, owned and operated Flowers by Johnny until 2004 when they retired.

He loved to talk and tell stories about all the things he had done and places he had been. He was a good Christian man who loved to share God’s word with others. He also loved to pick at everyone and get them to pick back. He loved his family and spending time with them. He would talk about all the accomplishments each child and grandchild had made. He loved to watch baseball and several TV shows. He was a man who loved to study the Bible and talk about God. He taught classes at churches and was an ordained Deacon. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed, but we know he is not in pain and is with our heavenly father now. He loved the Lord and knew he would go home to be with Jesus when his life was over on this earth.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Billy Garney, and a grandson, Ryan Sillavan.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 29 years, Sue O’Bryant; three children, Mandy Trevillion and husband Chad, John Sparks and wife Gwen, and Nell Sillavan and husband Richard; seven grandchildren Paige Brooks, J.W. Trevillion, Tabetha and husband Floy Nguyen, Russell and wife Jes Sparks, Kayla and husband Kyle Jones, Heather Sparks, and Kayla and husband Hunter Temple; seven great-grandchildren Alliyah Sillavan, Konner Jones, Oliver Nguyen, Jackson Sparks, Kollin Jones, Hunter Sparks and Nate Temple; three siblings, Max O’Bryant and wife Susan, Billy Bob Garney, and Kim Raulerson and husband Danny; his niece, Jessica Naramore and husband Jamie; two nephews, Bradley O’Bryant and John Raulerson as well as a host of other family and friends.

Viewing hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Antioch Cemetery with Bro. Glen Green officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message to www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

