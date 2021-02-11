Obituary: Gerald Lee Littlefield, 82, of Nashville

Gerald Lee Littlefield, age 82 of Nashville, Ark., died on Feb. 2, 2021, in Nashville, Ark.

He was born July 5, 1938 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Arthur Lee and Loia Floyd Littlefield.

Mr. Littlefield was a member of the Lockesburg Church of Christ, National Rural Letter Carrier Association, and the Woodmen of the World. For many years he enjoyed calling games as umpire and referee. He was a proud veteran in the United States Air Force and enjoyed the Howard County veteran parade where he would represent the Air Force by presenting the Air Force flag. One of his favorite enjoyments was to go to singings in the surrounding areas of Nashville, as well as proudly standing and loudly singing the National Anthem.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Littlefield, and his grandson, Alec Littlefield.

Survivors include: one son Charlie Littlefield and wife Shannon of Nashville, Ark.; one daughter, Cathy Ewing and husband John of El Dorado, Ark.; four grandchildren, Victoria Atwood and husband Dustin of St. Louis, Mo., Allie Littlefield of Nashville, Ark., Dagon Ewing, and Anna Claire Ewing both of El Dorado, Ark.

Viewing will be 6:00 to 8:00 Thursday, Feb. 7, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Nashville Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfunerahome.com.

