Obituary: Freddie Leon Clay, 80, of Delight

Freddie Leon Clay, age 80 of Delight, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in his home. He was born on September 25, 1940 in Plainview, Arkansas to the late T.H. Clay and Nora Avery Clay Adams.

Mr. Clay was a Mason and a Grand Lodge Representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Konlee Hargrove.

He is survived by his wife Chris Clay; three daughters Brenda McCartha, Pamela Dietze and husband Shawn and Lucy Bowman and husband John; fifteen grandchildren Jaime Hargrove, Sarah Bayer, Michael McCartha, Steven McCartha, Nick Estrada, Anthony Estrada, Parker Dietze, Lauren Jones, Cassandra Bowman, John Bowman, Jr., Ashleigh Andrews, Sydney Andrews, Thomas Bowman, Joanna Loretz and Avery Loretz; thirteen great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Burial will follow in Delight Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

You may make a donation to the Wounded Warriors Project in lieu of flowers, if you so choose.

