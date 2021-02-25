Obituary: Freddie Leon Clay, 80, of Delight

Freddie Leon Clay, 80, of Delight died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in his home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1940 in Plainview, Ark., to the late T.H. Clay and Nora Avery Clay Adams.

Mr. Clay was a Mason and a Grand Lodge Representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union.

Survivors include: his wife, Chris Clay; three daughters, Brenda McCartha, Pamela Dietze and husband, Shawn, and Lucy Bowman and husband, John; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 19, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Latimer Funeral Home in Murfreesboro. Burial followed in Delight Cemetery.

Online at latimerfuneralhome.com.

