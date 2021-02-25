Obituary: Earl Douglas Christopher, Sr., 92, of Center Point

Earl Douglas Christopher, Sr., 92, of Center Point, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Pocastic, Okla., the son of the late George and Mini Cambell Christopher. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, a member of Living Rock Church and had worked for Weyerhaeuser in Dierks.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn Christopher; four brothers, Raymond Christopher, Orbry Christopher, Carl Christopher and James Christopher and a sister, Elsie Riddrich.

Survivors include: his wife, Mary Willis Christopher of Center Point; his children, Jesse and Jenny Christopher of Texas, Earl Jr. and Brenda Christopher of Center Point, Terry and Anita Mitchell of Dierks, Billy Joe and Linda Christopher of Prescott, Mike and Kim Christopher of Center Point and Kelly Paul Christopher of Newhope; stepchildren, Bobby and Sally Sharp of Umpire, John and Deloris Sunday of Mena; two sisters, Alta Piercy and Ruthie Houston of Oklahoma; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Feb. 23, 2021, at Sunshine Cemetery with Pastor Joe Kelly officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

