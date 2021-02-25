Obituary: David Blase, 80, of Nashville

David Blase died on February 23, 2021 at the age of 8o. He was born on December 2, 1940 in Decatur, Texas, the son of Charlie and Nora Blase. He attended Decatur Baptist College where he surrendered to preach sixty years ago. He then attended Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and Southwestern Baptist Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He later received his Doctor of Ministry degree, but never wanted people to use that title. In his mind, and in the minds of all who knew him, he was “Bro. David.”

He pastored churches in Arkansas, Texas, and Kansas. He served First Baptist Church of Nashville, Arkansas for twenty-five years, and most recently served as Interim Pastor at First Baptist Church, Dierks, Arkansas.

For fifty-seven years he faithfully walked hand in hand with the rose of his heart—Anna. He is survived by two sons and their wives—John David and Meredith Blase, and Shawn and Tonja Blase; five grandchildren—Mikaela and Jessie Walker, Will Blase, Sarah Blase, Mikenzie Blase, and Abbey Blase. The grandchildren always affectionately called him “Papa,” and they were the apples of his eye.

Other survivors include one brother—Olin Blase; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law—David and Priscilla Taylor; one nephew—Curtis Blase; four nieces and their husbands and families—Kim Blase and her children Kelsey and Josh—Jenny and Robert Cervantes and their children Alexander and Emily and Jet— Rebekka and Austin Sebranek and their children Gabe and Logan and Jake—and Amanda and John Hardaway and their children Jack and Sam and Abby.

The words “kind” and “generous” describe David Blase to a T. His family said, “He never met a man he didn’t like.” David and Anna worked as a team to provide for their family and to serve God’s larger family in the churches he pastored. If he could see the wonderful outpouring of love today, He’d without a doubt say, “Oh my soul.”

Visitation will be 1:00 P.M., until 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 27, at First Baptist Church in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, February 27, at First Baptist Church in Nashville, with John David Blase and Bro. Kevin Sartin officiating, burial will follow in South Fork Cemetery in Gurdon.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church , P.O. Box 438 Dierks, Arkansas 71833

