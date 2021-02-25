Obituary: Clay Eugene Crabtree, 62, of Murfreesboro

Clay Eugene Crabtree, 62, of Murfreesboro died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Murfreesboro. He was born June 26, 1958 in Placerville, Calif., the son of the late J.D. Crabtree and Louella Turnboo Crabtree.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Crabtree.

Survivors include: his wife, Robin Jane Manlove Crabtree of Murfreesboro; three children, Stacey Diane Horton of Hot Springs, Melinda Bello and Shane Clay Crabtree, both of Texas; siblings Alvin Crabtree of Nashville, Shirley Stanford of Rusk, Texas, Robert Crabtree and Debbie Tucker, both of Murfreesboro; also grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

