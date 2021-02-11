MS teacher achieves National Board Certification

Lauren (Lacefield) Wilson recently achieved National Board Certification in the area of Literacy: Reading-Language Arts/Early and Middle Childhood. National Board Certification is the most respected professional certification available in education and provides numerous benefits to teachers, students, and schools. It was designed to develop, retain, and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Lauren, a native of Nashville, currently teaches kindergarten at Mineral Springs Elementary School.

