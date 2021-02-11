HoCo Extension Office offers ServSafe manager course

By Jean A. Ince

Howard County Extension Agent-Staff Chair

ServSafe has been the industry standard since 1919 in training millions of people how to receive, store, prepare, and serve food safely. Through the Cooperative Extension Service, we offer training and certifications for the ServSafe Food Handler, ServSafe Manager, and ServSafe Instructor & Proctor programs. The Arkansas Department of Health is now requiring each food service facility to have at least one supervisory employee who has Certified Food Manager training.

A ServSafe Certified Food Manager Course will be offered on March 9 & 10, 2021 at the Howard County Extension Homemaker Education Center in Nashville. The center is located at 425 N. Second Street. The training will take place beginning at 8:00 a.m. on both days. The course will cost $140 for new managers and $60 for re-certifications. The course cost pays for the book and the exam. Participants who pass the exam will receive a ServSafe Food Manager Certification good for five years. All participants must pre-register and pay by March 1. Class size is limited due to Covid-19. Registration will be done on a first come, first serve basis. Once the ServSafe books are distributed, they are non-refundable.

If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the Howard County Extension Office at 870-845-7517 or stop by our office located on the second floor of the courthouse in Nashville. You can also email Jean Ince at jince@uaex.edu. This workshop is open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status. Persons who require ADA accommodation, language and/or interpretation services for your ServSafe course instruction, and/or examination should notify the county Extension office (or other appropriate office) as soon as possible prior to the activity.

