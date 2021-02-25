Career Pathways offering financial assistance for UA Cossatot students

The Career Pathways department at UA Cossatot was created in July of 2005 and still exists today to financially assist students, who are parents, in achieving their personal and professional goals while also helping them develop the skills they need to boost their resumes or job applications.

Students and potential students who are parents are encouraged to contact the Career Pathways department at UA Cossatot to determine Career Pathways eligibility.

Students who qualify for Career Pathways services can receive gas vouchers, financial assistance with childcare, certain testing fees, school supplies, and even help with tuition and fees.

To qualify for Career Pathways, the student must be a parent and be a citizen of Arkansas and the United States. Annual income requirements vary upon family size to receive Career Pathways services.

The Career Pathways department at UA Cossatot includes Career Pathways Director Crystal Bell-Hunter, Career Pathways Site Coordinator Linda Young, and Career Pathways Site Coordinator Hanna Sharp.

Crystal Bell-Hunter said, “College can at times be financially stressful, especially for non-traditional students. Career Pathways is here to help with that, and we offer many services to help students continue on their path to a brighter future.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Career Pathways at UA Cossatot at (870) 584-1119 or e-mail Career Pathways at careerpathways@cccua.edu.

