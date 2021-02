The Moonlighters Extension Homemakers Club will sponsor a LifeShare blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The bi-monthly drive will be from 2-7 at the Center Point Community Center.

Donors are asked to bring a donor card or other identification.

For more information, call Cindy Harding at 870-451-3179. A drawing will be held at the end of the blood drive and one donor will receive a certificate for two free burgers, fries and drinks compliments of the Center Point Store.

