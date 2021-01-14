Virus cancels MLK event, 4-H fundraiser

MLK Celebration

The annual MLK Day celebration observed here for nearly 20 years has been canceled for 2021 due to the virus.

The event, held in recent years in the sanctuary of New Light CME Church featured songs and a keynote speaker all aimed at remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

4-H Barbecue Bowl

A popular community event has been canceled for one year due to the virus.

The annual 4-H BBQ Bowl will resume in 2022, according to a news release from the UA Cooperative Extension Office in Nashville.

The event has been a major fund-raiser for the Howard County 4-H Foundation and funds to support 4-H’ers at local, district, state and national educational events.

Smoked racks of ribs and Cornish game hens were sold to raise funds.

