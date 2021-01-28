UA Cossatot receives $615K grant for healthcare programs

UA Cossatot has been awarded a $615,000 grant from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. The grant will enhance the quality of education for current and future medical professionals at UA Cossatot by allowing the college to purchase the very latest equipment and supplies for existing and new medical programs at all four UA Cossatot campuses.

UA Cossatot Chancellor Dr. Steve Cole said, “We are excited to receive this $615,000 grant that will allow us to impact healthcare and healthcare training in Southwest Arkansas. Not only will this allow us to upgrade our training equipment for medical professions on all four UA Cossatot campuses, it will also allow us to begin the development of two new medical programs that will help us keep up with industry demand.”

The grant’s objectives include replacing old and dilapidated equipment on all four UA Cossatot campuses and obtaining new equipment, so it does not have to be transferred between campuses. The primary focus of the grant for UA Cossatot will be centered on EMT and nursing equipment/supplies, and medical lab technology.

The grant will also allow UA Cossatot to implement two new programs. The programs will enable UA Cossatot to offer an Associate of Applied Science RN (generic program) degree and an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology degree. These programs will become available immediately for students beginning this summer.

Medical programs will also be expanded from one campus to multiple campuses in different counties to create more opportunities for those who are seeking education/training/certification in health services fields. This grant will also allow barriers such as travel, time constraints, and convenience to be removed.

Most successful technical and occupation programs depend on equipment that aligns with what is being used in the healthcare communities we serve. UA Cossatot understands that the education it offers must meet industry relevance standards. Being able to receive this grant will help the college continue to meet that effort.

For more information about medical programs at UA Cossatot, please contact a UA Cossatot Medical Advisor at 870-584-4471.

