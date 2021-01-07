Obituary: Storme Williams, 52, of Nashville

Storme Williams, age 52, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, in Nashville, Ark. She was born Nov. 23, 1968, in Mesa, Arizona to Larry and Vicky Wehrman Groomer.
Her survivors include: her husband of 34 years, Eddie Williams; three sons, Myles Williams, Blake (Britteny) Williams, Canton Williams; one brother, Clinton Groomer and one sister, Lacey Groomer, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 prior to service Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Maranatha Church in Nashville, Ark.
Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Maranatha Church in Nashville, Ark. Burial will follow at County Line Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.
