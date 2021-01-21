Obituary: Stephen Lamar Glaze, 59, of Mineral Springs

Stephen Lamar Glaze, 59, of Mineral Springs died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 26, 1961, in Thibodaux, La. He was a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ervin Lamar Glaze, and his mother and stepfather, Clyde Marie (Clydie) Glaze Scott and Bo Scott; a sister, Cynthia (Cindy) Glaze Cox; a brother, Jeffery Wayne Glaze; and a stepsister, Lisa Byrnes.

Survivors include: his wife, Nancy Sue Doughty Glaze; a daughter, Tasha Glaze of Nacogdoches, Texas; a stepdaughter, Lacy Elaine Budd and husband Doug of Mineral Springs; a stepson, Kristopher Crocker of Bossier City, La.; a sister, Terry Hughes of De Queen; a and brother-in-law, Terry and Eddie Hughes of De Queen; a stepbrother, Larry Scott;also grandchildren.

Viewing will be held 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at the Wilkerson Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Gary Welch officiating. Cremation will follow.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

