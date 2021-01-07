Obituary: Shonda Rynell Webb Wagner, 50, of Texas

Shonda Rynell Webb Wagner, 50, of Manvel, Texas, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Va.

She was born Aug. 27, 1970, in Nashville.

She was a paralegal for the Veterans Administration, was a real estate agent and attended South View Baptist Church in Rosharon, Texas.

Survivors include: her husband, Dwaine Wagner of Manvel, Texas; parents Jimmy Webb of Provo and Fran Jones of Texarkana; a son, Alex Dickinson and wife, Alfa; a sister, Larenda Webb of Hitchcock, Texas; a stepdaughter, Samantha Wagner; also grandchildren.

Visitation was Thursday, Dec. 31, noon-1:30 p.m. at Greens Chapel Methodist Church preceding a graveside service at 2 p.m. in Greens Chapel Cemetery with Kevin Herrington officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

