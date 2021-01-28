Obituary: Ruth Elizabeth Cowgill Kolb, 87, of Lockesburg

Ruth Elizabeth Cowgill Kolb, 87, of Lockesburg died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2021,.

She was born March 10, 1933, in Flint Hill, Va., the daughter of the late James Alfred and Josie Jacob Bradford Cowgill.

She retired as the Sevier County District Court Clerk, and was a member of the Greens Chapel Methodist Church for more than 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Joseph Kolb; two brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include: two sons Joseph Kolb, Jr. and wife, Terrie, of Dallas, Texas, and Ronald Kolb and wife, Christine, of Hot Springs; a daughter, Susan Kordie and husband, Mark, of Orange, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Greens Chapel Church with Carroll Jackson officiating. Burial followed in the Greens Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Dierks.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the funeral home chapel in Dierks.

