Obituary: Russell ‘Tiny’ Clemmet Hughes, 41, of Lockesburg

Russell (Tiny) Clemmet Hughes, 41, of Lockesburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.

He was born Jan. 6, 1979, in Murfreesboro, and he attended Overton Full Gospel Holy Temple Church in Overton, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lynn Rena Parker Ward.

Survivors include: his stepfather, Wendell Ward; sister Paige Ward; step-brothers, Jacob Ward, Jon Ward, Braxton Ward and step-sisters, Sylvia Ward and Santana Klein; also his adoptive mother Tammie Ward.

Viewing will be 10-12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., in Sunset Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen.

The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

