Obituary: Ruben Ray Lawrence, 74, of Nashville

Ruben Ray ‘Goober’ Lawrence, 74, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Hot Springs.

He was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Nashville, the son of the late J.T. and Lucy Lawrence.

He was retired from Howard County Road Department, and was a member of County Line Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Shara Lawrence; two brothers, George and Jimmy Dale Lawrence; a sister, Louise Emerson.

Survivors include: four daughters, Raynelle Lawrence of Nashville, Jessica Hostetler and husband Chris of Nashville, Regina Lawrence of Nashville, Deb Erwin of Nashville; two sons, James Lawrence of Nashville, Timothy Lawrence of Houston, Texas; two step- daughters, Jodi Bell of McMinnville, Ore., and Angie Getts of Little Rock; a brother, Edwin Lawrence of Grapevine, Texas; two sisters Ida Kesterson of Dierks, and Ruth Kaye Martz of Lockesburg; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. David Raulerson officiating. Burial is to follow in Bluff Springs Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

