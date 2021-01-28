Obituary: Robert Dwayne Gilbert, 61, of Dierks

Robert Dwayne “Bodene” Gilbert, 61, of Dierks, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Hot Springs.

He was born Dec. 28, 1959, in Dierks, the son of the late Robert Wendell and Marie Louise Eudy Gilbert. He was a mechanic and was a member of Old Union Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Lee Von Gilbert and Rev. J.W. Gilbert.

Survivors include: his wife, Connie Parker Gilbert; four daughters, Mandy Gilbert of Murfreesboro, Sarah Gilbert of Hot Springs, Ashley Schulz of Wisconsin and Stacey Piggee of Dierks; three brothers, Larry Gilbert and Richard Gilbert of Lockesburg and Ronnie Gilbert of Dierks; s sister, Mary “Missy” Shepherd of Dierks; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Donnie Davis and Ray Piggee officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunshine Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home, Dierks.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the funeral home chapel in Dierks.

The family requests Covid precautions apply.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

