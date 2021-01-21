Obituary: Paul Wayne Bailey, 81, Nashville

Paul Wayne Bailey, 81 of Nashville, Ark., died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home in Nashville. He was born Nov. 14, 1939, in Pike City, Ark., the son of the late Otis and Vena Jackson Bailey.

Mr. Bailey was a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church in Nashville.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Leroy, and Olan Bailey.

Survivors include: his wife of 60 years, Virginia Ruth Bailey of Nashville, Ark.; four daughters, Paula Watts and Brian Morris of Nashville, Ark., Penny White and husband Jeff of Kirby, Ark., Patricia Moore and husband Kelley of Nashville, AR, Gail Corrigan and husband David of Maumelle, Ark.; one brother, Jimmy Bailey of Murfreesboro, Ark.; grandchildren Lucas Watts and wife Jane, Amanda Fatherree and husband TA, Alisha Smith and husband Kyle, Jackie White and wife Hayley, Jacob Brown, Matthew Brown and wife Priscilla, Davis Corrigan, Mason Corrigan, Tucker Corrigan, Laiken Richardson and husband Preston, Taylor Moore; great-grandchildren Emma, Anna, Brianna, Brennan, Kallie, Kade, Kora, Hazel, Halston, Harmony, Preslee, Paislee, Lillee, and Layton.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, Jan. 15, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Gerry Ward, Jerry Hill, and Ben Jones officiating, burial will follow in Pike City Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Pallbearers will be Lucas Watts, Jackie White, Jacob Brown, Matthew Brown, Davis Corrigan, Mason Corrigan.

Honorary Pallbearers T.A. Fatherree, Kyle Smith, Tucker Corrigan, Brianna Fatherree, Brennan Fatheree, Emma Watts, and Anna Watts.

