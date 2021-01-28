Obituary: Nona Inez Brewer Sanders, 95, of Oklahoma

Nona Inez (Brewer) Sanders, age 95, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jan. 22, 2021, in El Reno, Okla. She was born to Dewey and Laura May (Tolleson) Brewer Sept. 5, 1925.

Inez grew up in the Nathan area and as an adult made her home in Nashville Ark., until 2013. Inez was a member of the Sunset Boulevard Church of Christ in Nashville, Ark.

When Inez was 17, she traveled to Dumas, Texas, to work at the Pantex Plant making 500-pound bombs for the Army Air Force during World War II. When the war was over, she got a job as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell in Amarillo, Texas. She then transferred back to Nashville, Ark., and worked as a telephone operator for 18 years. She was later employed by Case Knife Plant until it closed. She then worked at Case Shear/Aero Metal Craft for 11 years until her retirement. She moved to Oklahoma in 2013 to be close to her son David.

In 1946, she met and married Bonnie Sanders. They were married Aug. 10, 1946, in Nashville, Ark. Bonnie and Inez lived in Nashville, Ark. They were married for 52 years until Bonnie’s death in 1998.

Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bonnie Sanders; two brothers, Ralph Brewer, and James Sharp; three sisters, Mary Jo Reed, Mary Frances Holt, and Marie Fryar.

She is survived by her son David and wife Jennifer Sanders of Mustang, Okla.; grandson Brad Sanders and daughters Elizabeth and Katherine of Yukon, Okla., and granddaughter Keri Sanders of Owasso, Okla.; two sisters, Carolyn Green of Henderson, Texas, and Martha Taylor of Nashville, Ark., and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside Services will be Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the New Corinth Cemetery under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Sunset Church of Christ Bus Ministry or to The Gideons International.

