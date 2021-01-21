Obituary: Mary Ann Jones, 76, of Nashville

Mary Ann Jones, 76, of Nashville Ark., closed her eyes here on this earth on Jan. 11, 2021, and opened them in the presence of Jesus in her new Heavenly Home. Mary Ann was born April 3, 1944, to Clifford and Cora Russell.

On May 30, 1966, Mary Ann married the love of her life Don Jones. She was called into a life of service. She was a public school teacher for many years, a Sunday school teacher and church secretary. She most recently served as secretary for Little River Baptist Association and as Senior Adult Director for LRBA. Mary Ann enjoyed baking banana bread for friends and family, singing, scrapbooking, and collecting cookie jars. She loved spending time with her family, but her Greatest Blessings called her GRAN. Above all she was a devoted helpmate in her husband’s ministry.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jamie Russell; sister-in-law, Doris Jones, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Russell.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 54 years, Don; one son, Tommy Jones and wife Deanna of Story, Ark.; one daughter, Tonja Blase and husband Shawn of Texarkana, Texas; four grandchildren, Mikaela Walker and husband Jesse of Magnolia, Ark.; Tyler Jones and Kaylynn Jones of Story, Ark.; and Mikenzie Blase of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Billy Russell of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law Joyce Russell of Hope, Ark.; and brother-in-law Charles Jones of Guernsey, Ark.; as well as several nieces and nephews, and many friends, AND her four legged fur baby – Maggie.

Services will be Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cross Point Cowboy Church Arena with Bro. Don and Tommy Jones officiating. A private interment will follow the service.

Memorials may be made to the Cross Point Arena Ministry, PO. Box 1675, Nashville, AR 71852 or to the Arkansas Children’s Home, #10 Pennington Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204 (Please note on contribution for Children’s Home). The family graciously asks that all in attendance follow the Covid-19 rules by wearing a face cover and social distance.

