Obituary: Marvin Hill, 106, of Dierks

Marvin Hill, age 106, of Dierks, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1914, in the Liberty Hill community, the son of Cleve Hill and Alice Carter Hill. On March 15, 1941, he was married to Allie Kesterson Hill who preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2001. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lawrence Hill and Lewis Hill; and his son-in-law, Charles McConnell.

A life-long Christian, he was a member of the Church of Christ. In his earlier years, he enjoyed logging in the state of Washington but for the last 50 years, he was a chicken and cattle farmer in Umpire. He loved making hunting trips to Colorado, talking to everyone and telling stories.

From 1943 to 1946, he served in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in the South Pacific. He also served in the Civilian Conservation Corp in Idaho building forestry roads. He served on the Howard County Quorum Court.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanette McConnell of Dierks; his son and daughter-in-law, John C. and Janice Hill of Dierks; his grandchildren and their spouses, Rhonda and Tommy Clift of Houston, Texas, Lendon and Sarah McConnell of Umpire, Kristi and Steven Tollett of Dierks and Jason and Jennifer Hill of Nashville; his great-grandchildren and their spouses, Josh and Makayla Tollett of Benton, Jake Tollett of Benton, Zac and Pam Clift of Houston, Texas, Austyn and Dan Hoelter of Atlanta, Ga., Logan Clift of Colorado, Allie McConnell, Tucker McConnell and Tatum McConnell, all of Umpire, Adalyn Dunn and Trent Hill, both of Nashville; his great-great-grandchildren, Brexley Tollett, Zella Tollett, Elsie Clift and Eleanor Clift.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in the Burg Cemetery with Jerry Ray Mounts and Len Hill officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, 1-2 p.m. in the Westside Church of Christ in Dierks.

Pallbearers will be Grover Hill, Jason Hill, Josh Tollett, Jake Tollett, Zac Clift and Steven Tollett.

Honorary pallbearers will be Logan Clift, Lendon McConnell, Trent Hill, Tucker McConnell and Tatum McConnell.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

