Obituary: Lola Faye Tucker, 89, of Texas

August 20, 1931 – January 17, 2021

Lola Faye Tucker, age 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living and Memory Care in Palestine, Texas.

She was born Aug. 20, 1931, to Hiram Joe and Jimmie Faye Sumner Parsons in Celeste, Texas.

Faye attended Wolfe City High School, then she married Thomas Franklin Tucker. Her family was important to her, so she took a job working in the school cafeteria while her children were young. After her children were grown, she worked in the semiconductor industry assembling circuit boards for Recognition Equipment. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, raising flowers and vegetables, going to church and being with her church family, and feeding squirrels and birds. She did not like it when the hawks were watching her birdfeeder.

Faye is survived by: her children, Layne Ray Tucker of Dallas, Thomas Franklin Tucker, Jr. and wife Marylyn Hoy Bennet of Rusk, Theresa Darlene Fannin Yanosh of Delight, Ark., Donald Hubert and wife Mary Durr Tucker of Round Rock, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Wayne and wife Martha Ann Parsons, and her sister-in-law, Nancy Parsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Billy James and his wife Clara Parsons, Joe Morris Parsons, son Joe Edward Tucker, her husband, and two grandsons, Shayne Ray Tucker and Matthew Fannin.

The graveside service was conducted by Jonathan Marcoulides, son of Layne Ray Tucker, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Wolfe City, Texas. In the event of bad weather, we will move the service to the chapel at the cemetery. There will be no scheduled visitation; visitors are welcome to come by Owens funeral home to sign the book.

The family requests that donations be made to:

Sweet Home Methodist Church, c/o Al Terrell, 2005 S Washington, Murfreesboro, AR 71852.

