Obituary: Kim Rene Hoosier, 57

Kim René Hoosier passed away at her home on Dec. 31, 2020. She was born May 27, 1963 in Houston, Texas.

Kim’s first love was writing songs, playing her guitar and entertaining others. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, building bonfires and entertaining others.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Gloria Cooper, and her beloved pet, Terra.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory: one son, Dylan Riley James Hoosier and wife Haley; granddaughters Kallista Hoosier and Khurston Hoosier; her father and mother Marion and Kathy Hoosier; brothers Cary Dean Newman and wife Cindy of Bridge City, Texas, and Joseph Lesley Hoosier and wife Erin of Orr City, Texas; her grandmother, Betty Hoosier of Alexandria, La., as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, with special mention to her favorite niece, Mayleigh Reneé King whom she referred to as her #1 grandbaby of Wake Village, Texas, and other family and friends.

Kim had many, many friends who loved her, her music and her friendship. She will be truly missed.

There will be a Family viewing from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Latimer Funeral home in Nashville.

There will be a memorial and celebration of life scheduled at a later date.

Due to COVID, mask and social distancing are required.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

