Obituary: Kathryn J. Dowdy, 71, of Newhope

Kathryn J. Dowdy, age 71, of Newhope, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1949, in Bluffton, Ind., the daughter of Cois Jasper Davis and Hazel Merle Yeargan Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kathryn was a 1967 graduate of Dierks High School. She was employed by Weyerhaeuser and after 33 years of service, she retired in 2004. Kathryn was a Christian in her faith and loved her Lord. She enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, shopping, cooking, vacationing at the beach, and she adored her cats.

She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Randy Dowdy; her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Karen Garner; her granddaughter, who was Kathryn’s “Little Queenie,” Blair Garner, all of Newhope; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Tami Davis of Ruston, La.; her niece, Lindsey Camp of Denver, Colo.; and two nephews, Devin Davis and Zac Davis, both of Ruston, La.

Private services were held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, with Bro. Scott Kitchens and Bro. Raymond Dees officiating.

Interment was in Bear Creek Cemetery under the direction of Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Glenwood.

Pallbearers were Michael Jester, Pierre Davis, Tony Moore, Kenneth Young, Brad Bray and Ken Jackson.

Honorary pallbearers were her nephews.

Memorials may be made to Athens Missionary Baptist Church, c/o Diamond Bank, PO Box 125, Dierks, AR 71833.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.

Like this: Like Loading...