Obituary: John Carroll Dowdy, 87, of Nashville

Mr. John Carroll Dowdy, age 87, a resident of Nashville, Ark., died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at a Texarkana hospital.

He was born Dec. 21, 1933, in Nashville, son of the late Lawrence B. Dowdy and Ila Bertilea Edwards. John was a 1951 Graduate of Dierks High School. He was employed by Weyerhaeuser Company for 37 years. Mr. Dowdy was an Army veteran, where he was a marksman and traveled around the world competing in shooting competitions. John was a Baptist and enjoyed spending time with his family and watching wildlife around his home.

Mr. Dowdy was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Dwayne Dowdy and a sister, Shirley Dowdy Wilson.

He is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Martha Jones Dowdy of Nashville; a son, Jon Paul Dowdy of Bentonville, Ark.; a daughter and son-in-law Randy and Angie Lewis of Nashville; one granddaughter, Brenna Claire Lewis of Nashville.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at County Line Cemetery in Nashville with Bro. Butch Mitchell officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks, Ark.

General viewing will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3rd at the funeral home in Dierks.

The family requests that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing for safety.

