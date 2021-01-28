Obituary: Jane Witherington, 72, of Nashville

Jane Witherington, 72, of Nashville went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 8, 2021.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Paul and Marie Blackman,and one brother, Paul Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Witherington; two sons, Jeff Witherington of Benton, Scott and Kristy Witherington of Donaldson; four wonderful grandchildren; her favorite pet, Ginger, and many special friends.

To know Jane was to love her. She loved unconditionally, had a smile that would light up the room, and brought joy and laughter to everyone she met. Jane loved to play golf, being in the sunshine, and spending time with her family and numerous friends. She will be greatly missed by those left behind, especially her “johnny”.

A memorial service officiated by Bro. Kevin Sartin to honor her time spent here was held at First Baptist Church in Nashville on Jan. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home. Her memorial service can be virtually on Facebook Live by going to First Baptist Church-Nashville’s Facebook page. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

