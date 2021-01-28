Obituary: James Wesley Cannon, 85, of Fayetteville

James Wesley Cannon, 85, of Fayetteville died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Springdale.

He was born Feb. 25, 1935, in Dierks, the son of the late Herman ‘Shorty’ and Nina Kesterson Cannon.

He was a US Army veteran. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Euna Faye Ausam and Louise Blackwood, and two brothers, Billy Frank Cannon and Herman Josh Cannon.

Survivors include: his wife, Joan McCaskill Cannon of Fayetteville; a son, James Eric Cannon of Farmington; a daughter, Krista Cannon of Fayetteville.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at McHorse Cemetery near Lockesburg with Bro.Larry Fry officiating. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, De Queen.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

Like this: Like Loading...