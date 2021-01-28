Obituary: Harold Lee Stuart, 80, of Bryant

Harold Lee Stuart, 80, of Bryant, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 in Little Rock, Ark. He fought a long 5-year battle with cancer, but in the end pneumonia is what sent him to the Lord. He was a man who had great faith in God and walked beside him for 43 years.

Harold was born on July 10, 1940 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Fred and Ruth Stuart. He served our great country for 3 years in the United States Army. He graduated from Monticello A&M College (now the U of A at Monticello) in May 1969 with a degree in Business Administration. Harold was a Mail Fraud Investigator for the United States Postal Service for 24 years and retired in 1996. Afterwards, he worked briefly as a fraud investigator for Nationwide Insurance before he started his next adventure of 14 years with the Criminal Justice Institute of the U of A Little Rock system. He loved his work, but was passionate about his Razorbacks and would watch any sport related to the University of Arkansas or his beloved high schools of Nashville and Bryant.

Harold was preceded in death by his sister, Freddie Jean Stuart Rice, and his brother, James Robin Stuart.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Campbell Stuart of Bryant, Ark.; one son, Justin Wade Stuart and his wife Lisa of Benton, Ark.; one daughter, Ashley Stuart Nevarez and her husband Rafael of Universal City, Texas; and two sisters, Beth Stuart Pierce and her husband Johnny of Queen City, Texas, and Janice Stuart Davis and her husband Fred of Atlanta, Texas. He also leaves behind five grandsons, Chase Austin Stuart of Alexander, Ark.; Ty Parker Stuart and his wife Maggie of Alexander, Ark.; Cooper Stuart Dugan of Ft. Carson, Colo., Walker Ian Dugan and Logan Benjamin Nevarez both of Universal City, Texas; and one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Nichole Wylie of Benton, Ark. Harold also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that he loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Northside Church of Christ in Benton, Ark. The memorial service will also be streamed online at www.northsidecofc.info and will be on the home page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Corin Read Christian Camp at 917 N. East St., Benton AR 72015.

