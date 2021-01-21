Obituary: Gayla Young, 80, of Saratoga

Gayla Young, 80, of Saratoga, Ark., died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas. She was born June 17, 1940, in Saratoga, Ark., the daughter of the late Willie Monroe and Alta Verniece Smith McJunkins.

Mrs. Young was a member of the Saratoga Church of Christ and served as treasurer of the Saratoga Volunteer Fire Department. But her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Young, Sr., and a brother, Bill McJunkins.

Survivors include: her three children, Homer Young Jr. and wife Janie of Mineral Springs, Ark., Rusty Young of Saratoga, Ark.,, Lisa Swink and husband Ben of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren Jody Young and wife Christy of Nashville, Eva Linville of Nashville, Amy Rothenberger and husband Shane of Nashville, Ashley Thomas of Texarkana, Laci Morris and husband Clay of Texarkana, Russell Young and wife Tela of Saratoga, Dustin Young and wife Molly of Ashdown, and Kylee Swink of Texarkana; great-grandchildren include Hayden and Paxton Linville, Bo, Danny, and Bear Young, Aly, Isabella, and Tucker Dixon, Zane and Heidi Morris, Rhett and Wyatt Young, Tessa and Kimber Young; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The funeral home will be open to sign the register Saturday, June 16 from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, at Saratoga Cemetery, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In Lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Saratoga Cemetery.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfunerahome.com.

