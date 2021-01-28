Obituary: Bobby Glenn Thomasson, 66, of Tecumseh, Okla.

Bobby Glenn Thomasson, 66, of Tecumseh, Okla., died Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

He was born April 9, 1954 in Longview, Texas, to Peggy Pettifer Thomasson and the late Bobby Gene Thomasson of Murfreesboro.

Survivors include: his wife, Kay Davis Thomasson; a son, Ben Thomasson; a daughter, Kendra Kirker and husband, Gary; his mother, Peggy Hill and stepfather, Lee Hill, of Murfreesboro; a sister, Suzanne Pipkins; brothers David, Patrick and Sam Thomasson; also, grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements and online guest book by Cooper Funeral Home, Tecumseh, Okla.

