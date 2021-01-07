Obituary: Barry Gene Wright, 64, of Nashville

Barry Gene Wright, age 64, passed away Dec. 28, 2020 in Nashville, Ark., after battling ALS. He was born Oct. 6, 1956 in Carlsbad, N.M. to Joel (Coot) and Billie Wright.

Having spent most of his formative years in Arkansas, he graduated from Murfreesboro High school, then received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Henderson State University. Barry had a 35 plus year career in the building/construction materials manufacturing industry and most recently was co-owner of Crete Cast Products of Nashville. During his career, he was active in two North America trade association (GA) and on the Technical and Building Products Committees of the National Pre Cast Concrete Association (NPCA).

Barry was an active member of First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Children’s Ministry Van Driver, and a member of the Seed Sowers Evangelism Team. Not only will Barry be remembered as a member of Crosslight Quartet, but as a pianist or vocalist of many weddings, funerals, and other special occasions.

Barry had served on the Howard Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, the Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and in 2016 was recognized by the Nashville Chamber of Commerce with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Barry loved his family and is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shirley; daughter, Jennifer Cunningham and husband Bryant, parents, Joel (Coot) and Billie Wright of Glenwood; brothers, Corby Wright of Glenwood, Neal (Dana) Wright of Cabot; sisters, Janet (Bud) Hughes of Houston, Texas; Anita (Dave) Windus of Nashville, Tenn. and a host of relatives and friends.

Barry was preceded in death by one brother, Craig Wright.

Pallbearers are cousins of Barry: Dennis Fant, Chuck Baker, Tony Grubbs, Danny Wright, Tom Wright, James Montgomery, Doug Wright, and Ernie Wright

Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacon Body of First Baptist Church

Viewing hours will be from 2-4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Nashville at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, with burial to follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery near Glenwood.

At Barry’s request, memorial gifts may be made to the Howard Memorial Hospital Foundation, ALS Association of Arkansas, or First Baptist Church Mission Ministry.

Please follow COVID guidelines including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

