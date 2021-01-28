Obituary: Barbara Ann Martin, 67, of Tollette

Barbara Ann Martin, 67, of Tollette died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

She was born in Hope on Feb. 7, 1953, to the late Supt. Hershell Martin Sr. and Darlene Martin Dixon in Hope, Arkansas.

She was retired from Tyson Foods, and was a member of Holy Ghost Temple Church of God in Christ in McNab, Ark., where she served as Sunday School superintendent and was a member of the church finance committee.

Survivors include: her children, Edgar (Dontesa) Poindexter and Nicole Murry of Tollette, and Travis (Carla) Martin, Sr. of Pine Bluff; 17 siblings: Gloria Langston, Dorothy Hawkins, Wanda Walton, Hershell (JoAnn) Martin, Jr., Norma (James) Bradford, Judy Martin, Ethel Scroggins, Mary Ibarra, Charlene Armstrong, William (Donna) Dixon Jr., Willie Hendrix, Linda Dickerson, Rochelle Gamble, Jewellene (James) Henderson, Korillene (Jeff) Flanigan, Gregory Martin, and Bryan Martin; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. at Crofton Cemetery in Tollette, under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Covid rules will be in effect by wearing a face cover and social distancing.

