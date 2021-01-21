Obituary: Alice Verlene Jester, 88, of Brownstown

Alice Verlene Jester (BlueEyes), 88 years old, passed away at her home in Brownstown, Ark., on Jan. 15, 2021. She was born April 26, 1932 in Brownstown, Ark., the daughter of the late Jewel Orus and Willie Mae Gentry.

She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Mable Gentry; her sister, Jewel Gentry; sister Fern and husband, Herschel Jester; and brother, Robert and wife Irene Gentry.

She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, Robbie Virgil Jester, and their six children. Robbie Dean and Gayle Jester of Brownstown, Ark.; Sue and Ricky Ragle of Canton, Texas; Kay and Robert Sanders of Canton, Texas; Ricky and Anita Jester of Lockesburg, Ark.; Malinda and Jeff Winton of Nashville, Ark.; and Peggy and Ken Friday of Ben Lomand, Ark. Also left to cherish her memory are her 17 grandchildren and their spouses; 33 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson; brother Wesley and wife Sammye Gentry of Myrtle Springs, Texas; stepsister Edith and husband Bobby Deloney of Mineral Springs, Ark.; along with numerous nieces, and nephews.

BlueEyes was a Methodist and a member of the Brownstown Community church where she served as Treasurer for the Methodists for many years. She also served as Treasurer of the Brownstown Cemetery Association. She spent the early years of her 70 year marriage being a full time wife to Robbie and mother to her six children. Once the children were all of school age she worked outside the home for the next 30 plus years until retirement age. In her spare time she loved to garden, work in her yard and quilt. She spent countless hours quilting and has easily made over 200 quilts in her lifetime. She gifted a quilt to her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids for special occasions like Christmas, graduation, marriage and the birth of a child. She had a way of making each grandchild and great-grandchild feel like the favorite and they all referred to her as “Granny Blue. She also had a passion to cook for anyone that visited her home. She never let anyone visiting her home leave hungry. She loved her family dearly and spent her entire life putting her family first.

The family wishes to give special recognition for all the love and excellent care provided to her by caregivers Gayle Jester, Becky Harberson, Jeanie Green Marion, Dean Winship, Kayle Helms and Dierksen Hospice over the last year.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Wrights Chapel Cemetery near Lockesburg, Ark. with Nick Box officiating under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in De Queen, Ark.

The family requests that everyone follow COVID guidelines including wearing masks and practice social distancing.

General viewing for Mrs. Jester will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday Jan. 16, 2021 at the funeral home.

