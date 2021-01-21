NHS senior tapped for conservation scholarship

The Mine Creek Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors has selected Molly Parker, a senior at Nashville High School, to receive a $500 scholarship, according to Mark Millwood, chairman of the board.

Millwood stated that the scholarships are given each year to a Howard County senior that plans to attend college and pursue a degree in a conservation or agricultural related field.

Parker lives in Ben Lomond and is the daughter of Josh and Jennifer Walker. She plans to pursue an Agricultural Business degree at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

“I have been interested in agricultural since I started showing cattle when I was 12 years old,” Parker said

She added that she started off showing Red Brangus cattle and then getting involved in organizations such as FFA, 4H, the Arkansas Junior Cattlemen’s Association. She currently serves as student advisor of her FFA chapter and competes with its livestock judging team.

Parker also competes in extemporaneous public speaking and got third place at the state FFA event in 2020.

Parker attended the 2019 FFA National Convention and the 4H Citizenship Washington Focus in 2018. She also serves as secretary of her 4H club and was on the state championship livestock duding team in 2020.

“I believe that all these experiences have given me substantial leaderships skills as well as communication skills, and I think these things will help me in my future,” she said.

“I want to assist people who need help making financial decisions for their farm. I will do everything in my power to strengthen the agricultural industry as a whole and I believe there is no batter way to do so than by helping the struggling farmers who continue to keep our growing population fed.”

