Nashville Primary School receives national achievement award

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Nashville Primary School has received national recognition, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

Primary is one of two schools in Arkansas to be named 2020 National Association of ESEA State Program Administration award recipients. The other school is Pottsville Primary.

The Distinguished School Award honors Title I institutions who are “examples of superior Title I programs,” according to ESEA.

Nashville Primary was recognized as “a school that has significantly closed the achievement gap between subgroups of students with ESEA flexibility state standards set under Title I of ESEA,” the organization said.

Principal Nathan Evans congratulated the school’s faculty,

staff and students for receiving the award.

“What an honor it is to be recognized nationally for the hard work that happens daily at Nashville Primary,” Evans said. “The faculty and staff are absolutely among the best in the nation, and we are blessed with incredible students. Congratulations to all.”

