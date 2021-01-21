Glenwood pharmacies offering vaccine, M’boro pharmacy expecting doses soon

Currently, there is only one place for Pike County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccinations with another pharmacy hoping to join this week.

Buck’s Pharmacy and Woodard Drug in Glenwood have partnered to administer the vaccine. The shots will be given on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in the gym at the Glenwood Nazarene Church.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. To get on the waiting list and set up an appointment, contact Buck’s Pharmacy at (870) 356-2288 or Woodard Drug at (870) 356-2193.

Peoples Pharmacy in Murfreesboro is also planning to distribute the vaccine but are awaiting delivery of the vaccine, possibly this week. For more information, contact the pharmacy at (870) 285-2111.

On Monday, Jan. 18, phase 1-B of the vaccination schedule began, which now allows for the following people to receive a vaccine:

• Persons aged 70 years and older

• Teachers and school staff

• Essential priority workers (as defined by ACIP and directed by the state)

Phase 1-A was limited to hospital employees, long-term care employees and staff and other healthcare workers including first responders.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health website, “there won’t be enough vaccine available for everyone at first, but we will get additional supply each week and will work to make it available as quickly as possible.”

