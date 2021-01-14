Dierks High School to send 3 to summer leadership conference

Dierks High School has selected three students to serve as HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference) delegates this June at Southern Arkansas University.

Jenna Bray, Mackay Smith, and Lillian Glass will represent the Howard County school at the leadership conference for outstanding sophomores across the state of Arkansas.

Bray, Smith and Glass have all maintained a 4.0 gpa while taking a rigorous course load of advanced placement and college concurrent credit courses, as well as participating in numerous extracurricular activities such as sports, career and technical education organizations, Quiz Bowl, Gifted & Talented and band.

The students’ trip will be sponsored by First State Bank.

HOBY was founded by Hugh O’Brian in 1958 as a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation. From 1958 to 1967, leadership seminars only took place in Los Angeles for High School sophomores from California.

The success of the program over the first 10 years resulted in the expansion of the scope of the HOBY program. In 1968, seminars included international as well as national participants, and the leadership seminars moved to major cities across the United States on an annual basis.

In 1972, in keeping with the changing times of the growing women’s movement, young women were invited to attend HOBY seminars. In 1977, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island were the first to hold State Leadership seminars.

In 1986, the HOBY Alumni Association initiated Community Leadership Workshops, one-day local leadership training workshops.

By 1988 10,676 high school sophomores, representing 51 percent of U.S. high schools, participated in State Leadership Seminars; HOBY volunteers numbered 2,500.

In 1990, the International Leadership Seminar was renamed the World Leadership Congress, and 28 countries sent students representatives for an eight-day global leadership summit. By 1998, HOBY celebrated its 40th Anniversary and launched a new initiative, Leadership for Service, challenging all HOBY ambassadors to commit to 100 hours of community service.

Twenty pilot sites were given the community service challenge resulting in 345 ambassadors accomplishing more than 24,000 volunteer hours in 850 community service projects. Hugh’s belief in the potential of every human being and his commitment to helping the youth of the world become major contributors to society is his legacy.

Today, more than 500,000 HOBY alumni around the world are making a difference in the lives of others, thanks to the vision and passion of Hugh O’Brian.

Like this: Like Loading...