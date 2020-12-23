Un-tarped, unsecured loads at landfill to results in fine

Beginning with the new year, there will be a $20 fee for any truck driving into the landfill with unsecured or un-tarped loads.

The announcement was made last week by Chris Hostetler, assistant manager at the Upper Southwest Solid Waste Management District landfill.

“We’re tired of picking up litter up here,” Hostetler told the newspaper. He added that most of the offenders are small, local trucks. The bigger trucks coming in from other counties in the waste district tend to be well-covered, he said.

The new rule goes into effect on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...